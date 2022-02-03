Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708,063 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.33% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.