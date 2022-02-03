Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.21% of Heska worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth $215,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Heska in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $134.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.46 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $125.16 and a 52 week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

