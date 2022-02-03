Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 18,341 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,692 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,101,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

