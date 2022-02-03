Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 19,200 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 6.91% of L.S. Starrett worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

SCX stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.68. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX).

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.