Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 26,500 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.20% of TEGNA worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 872.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,189,000 after acquiring an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 199.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,100,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 732,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

