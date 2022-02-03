Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 300 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after buying an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,584,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $397.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.05 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

