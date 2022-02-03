Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Olin worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Olin by 4,689.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 712,838 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Olin by 1,073.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 585,843 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on OLN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.