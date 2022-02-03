Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 359,087 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359,087 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.66% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after buying an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.45. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

