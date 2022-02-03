Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,558 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

