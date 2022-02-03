Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,134 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $302.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

