Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,900 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.13% of Movado Group worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Movado Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $863.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

