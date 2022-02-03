GAMEE (GMEE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $750,597.00

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. GAMEE has a total market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $750,597.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 33.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.59 or 0.07091438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,557.68 or 0.99802875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054882 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

