GamerCoin (GHX) Price Tops $0.0517 on Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.94 million and $537,151.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.49 or 0.07192844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.73 or 0.99780246 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055050 BTC.

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,007,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

