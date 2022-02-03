Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.14

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.14 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 28.10 ($0.38). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.39), with a volume of 235,580 shares.

Separately, initiated coverage on Gaming Realms in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.14. The company has a market capitalization of £83.72 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford bought 1,000,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($430,223.18).

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

