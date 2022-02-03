GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). GAN posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAN. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

GAN stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 533,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.59. GAN has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

In related news, CEO Glenn Anders Karlsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,802 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

