Gas 1-Day Volume Hits $34.75 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00012744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $47.17 million and $34.75 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.70 or 0.07070778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,541.43 or 1.00002349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

