Gather (GTH) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.60 Million

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Gather has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $327,970.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gather has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00043353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00114579 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

