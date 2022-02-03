General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 666.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.