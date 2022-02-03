Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Gentex worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after buying an additional 792,293 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,811,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

