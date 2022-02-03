Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 146,873 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 146,873 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Semtech worth $104,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $27,197,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.76. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

