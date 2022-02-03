Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Workiva worth $97,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva stock opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.18.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,000 shares of company stock worth $144,616,000 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

