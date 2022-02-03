Geode Capital Management LLC Has $104.50 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Fox Factory worth $104,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fox Factory by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $128.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.