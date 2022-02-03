Geode Capital Management LLC Has $97.35 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of MDU Resources Group worth $97,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $29.44 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

