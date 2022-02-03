Geode Capital Management LLC Has $97.74 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of New York Community Bancorp worth $97,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 91.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

