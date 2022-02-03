Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of XPO Logistics worth $103,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

