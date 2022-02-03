Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,859 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Concentrix worth $98,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $202.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.28 and its 200-day moving average is $173.79. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $105.42 and a 12-month high of $204.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.15.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,850. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

