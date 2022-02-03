Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 93,747 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Terreno Realty worth $99,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 848.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 54.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 142,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,238,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 124,342 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE TRNO opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.