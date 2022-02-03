Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 128,568 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Jabil worth $104,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 351.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 152,067 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Jabil by 27.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $813,278.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,714. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

