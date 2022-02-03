Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 44,996 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Avis Budget Group worth $101,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $180.01 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

