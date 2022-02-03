Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 45,162 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Arrow Electronics worth $105,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $129.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

