Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,832 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Helen of Troy worth $94,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,148,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $206.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $200.51 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.64.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.