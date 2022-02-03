Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.13. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 118,892 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.62.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter.
About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
