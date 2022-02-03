Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.13. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 118,892 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,512,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 150,687 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 159,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

