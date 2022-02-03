GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.