Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. cut Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

