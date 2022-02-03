Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. 893,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558,048. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 129,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

