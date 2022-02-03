Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,580.00.

GVDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,750 to CHF 4,580 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,361. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $105.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.