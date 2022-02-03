Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Earnings Results

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $379.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

