Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.80. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 24,902 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $32.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

