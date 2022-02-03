Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GPN opened at $150.83 on Thursday. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

