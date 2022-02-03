GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Capitalization of $195,895.78 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $195,895.78 and $64.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,197.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.78 or 0.07204147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.30 or 0.00293823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00747294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00074104 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.99 or 0.00400522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00240587 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

