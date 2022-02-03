Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Globant worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $251.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.91. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

