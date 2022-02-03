Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Raised by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Globe Life worth $17,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,690,000 after purchasing an additional 161,492 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $104.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

