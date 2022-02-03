GoDaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,493. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoDaddy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $29,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

