Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.89

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.89 and traded as high as C$4.99. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 124,627 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSC. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$574.00 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.89.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

