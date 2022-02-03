Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 102,386 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ENI worth $28,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $30.43 on Thursday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on E. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

