Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 112,120 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of FOX worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.