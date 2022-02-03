Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 23,347 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Sealed Air worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

