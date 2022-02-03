Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 17,309 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sun Life Financial worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 102,788 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

