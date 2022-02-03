Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $281.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $238.04 and a 52 week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

