Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 131.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,503 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 855,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 647,081 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,509,000.

VFH stock opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

